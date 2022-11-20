Politics President receives governor of Japanese Kanagawa prefecture President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 20 highlighted the need to enhance cooperation and exchanges between localities of Vietnam and Japan during a reception for Kuroiwa Yuji, governor of Kanagawa prefecture of Japan, who is on a working trip to Vietnam.

Politics National Assembly Chairman meets Cambodian Prime Minister National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on November 20, as part of his official visit to Cambodia and attendance of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

Politics Vietnam calls on Francophone Community to continue with reforms The Francophone Community should continue with reforms and set long-term goals to carry forward its role, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said while addressing the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, on November 19 afternoon (local time).

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia agree to foster cooperation in all channels National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An on November 20 agreed on the need for the two countries to bolster cooperation in all channels, including collaboration between their legislatures and localities sharing the border line.