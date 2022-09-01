Lao ambassadors extend National Day greetings to Vietnamese embassies
The Lao ambassadors to Thailand, Australia, and Germany visited the Vietnamese embassies in the three countries on August 31 to offer congratulations on the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
Vietnamese and Lao diplomats pose for a photo at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on August 31. (Photo: VNA)
Expressing his delight at the enormous achievements Vietnam has obtained over the last 77 years, Lao Ambassador to Thailand Khamphan Anlavan emphasised the traditional relations, comprehensive cooperation, special solidarity, and great friendship between Vietnam and Laos.
He expressed his hope that the two countries’ governments and peoples will maintain their mutual trust and assistance.
Appreciating the greetings, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh stressed that each success of Vietnam or Laos today is attributable to each country’s wholehearted support for the other.
He also affirmed the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people’s willingness to unceasingly nurture the countries’ friendship, not only in 2022 when they are celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (September 5) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18), but further beyond.
Vietnam will continue standing side by side with Laos to weather every difficulty and challenge and assist each other to develop and bring about wealth and happiness to their people, he added.
The two ambassadors also agreed to keep enhancing ties between their embassies to help intensify the countries’ special friendship.
On this occasion, Lao Ambassador to Australia Sinchai Manivanh and Lao Ambassador to Germany Phomma Boutthavong also came to extend the National Day greetings to the Vietnamese embassies there. They were respectively welcomed by Vietnamese Ambassadors Nguyen Tat Thanh and Vu Quang Minh./.