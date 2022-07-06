Society ​Workers hope for allowance increase amid price surge As prices surge, labourers are not only hoping for a pay rise but also an increase in additional allowances in order to relieve some of the growing financial pressure.

Health COVID-19 infections with BA.5 sub-variant may increase: committee Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 15th meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 5 amid the appearance of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron.

Society Friendship insignia bestowed upon Danish Ambassador Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen on July 4 was awarded the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” for his contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark.

Society 17 Vietnamese universities enter URAP rankings The University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP), a Turkish non-profit organisation, has honoured 17 Vietnamese universities for their outstanding academic performance globally in 2022.