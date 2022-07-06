Lao Cai hands over wanted criminal to China
Policemen in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on July 5 handed over a wanted criminal to the Chinese side at the Lao Cai International Border Gate.
Kim Thanh - Lao Cai International Border Gate - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Previously, the Chinese Police sent an official dispatch to exchange information about Liang Lei, born in 1990, residing in Honghe county, Yunnan province, China.
In 2019, Liang organised gambling. After being hunted by the Chinese Police, he fled to Myanmar, and then crossed the border to Vietnam in October 2020. He moved to many places in Vietnam and at last hid in Lao Cai.
The Investigation Police Agency under Lao Cai’s Department of Public Security found his hiding place, and succeeded in mobilising him to give himself up./.