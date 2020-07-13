Travel Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume Exploration tours of Son Doong, the world's largest cave, located in the central province of Quang Binh, have reopened after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Van Hoi lagoon: a sight not to miss 120 km from Hanoi, Van Hoi lagoon (Hien Luong commune, Ha Hoa district, Phu Tho province) is described as a miniature of Ha Long Bay in northern midland area where most of the wilderness is still kept intact.

Tours Tours connected to swift raising villages in Kien Giang The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is studying the building of a new tourism product on the basis of swift raising in close association with environment protection so as to attract more tourists.