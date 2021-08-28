Lao Cai police break large trans-border drug trafficking ring
Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai have broken a drug trafficking ring, seizing two suspects and 20 bricks (7kg) of heroin.
The police seized two suspects and 20 bricks of heroin (Photo: cand.com.vn)
The police earlier followed a trans-national drug trafficking ring with the involvement of both local residents and foreigners.
On early August 27 morning, they caught the two suspects – Chang A Cu, born in 1990 and from Muong Hoa commune of Sa Pa town, and Chau Thi Cha, born in 1992 and residing in Lao Cai city - when they were illegally trading the drugs.
The police also seized two motorbikes and 9 million VND on the spot.
At the police station, the two confessed that they collaborated with another suspect to buy drugs from Myanmar. In mid-August, they travelled to Dien Bien province to receive the drugs to sell in Lao Cai.
The police are conducting further investigation into the case./.