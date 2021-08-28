Society Charity auction to raise funds for COVID-19 fight A charity auction programme to raise funds and donate medical supplies to frontline medical workers and hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will be organised on August 28 evening by the organisers of the Vietnam International Fashion Week (VNIFW).

Society Vietnam elected to UPU Postal Operations Council Vietnam was elected as a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the 2022-2025 term at the 27th UPU Congress which was held in both in-person and online formats in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, from August 9-27.