Lao Cai, RoK bolster training cooperation
Lao Cai College in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 19 signed a cooperation agreement with Korea Polytechnic University IV of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to improve the former’s education and human resources quality.
Under the cooperation deal, Korea Polytechnic IV will provide training and grant level-4 certificates in education and training for the Lao Cai College’s automobile technology and industrial electricity lecturers, while helping the Vietnamese college to develop a Korea Polytechnic IV-standard training programme.
Both sides also agreed to promote education-training cooperation in the fields that the RoK is facing labour shortages. Accordingly, part of the training programme will be carried out in the RoK, helping students have opportunities to get jobs there.
The Lao Cai College is among 75 vocational schools that were approved by the Prime Minister to become high-quality education establishments by 2025.
Rector of the Lao Cai College Hoang Quang Dat said that with a view to realising the target, the college has paid due attention to international cooperation activities to build development strategy and develop training programmes for both students and lecturers.
Outstanding cooperation projects include Fulbright Programme and Access project with the US Embassy, and the Australian Government-funded Gender Responsive Equitable Agriculture and Tourism (GREAT).
The Lao Cai Collage is providing training for ethnic people in the northeast and northwest regions, with more than 80% of its graduates get employments. It has given priority to developing seven international and regional standard majors, namely industrial electricity, hospitality management, tourism, tourism service and travel management, automobile technology, veterinary medicine, and welding./.