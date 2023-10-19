Society Australia hands over malariamolecular identification equipment to Vietnam The Australian Department of Defence handed over the HumaLoop LAMP system, which uses the molecular biology technique to diagnoses malaria parasites, to the Military Institute of Preventive Medicine under the Department of Military Medicine on October 18.

Society Vietnam’s community learning model honoured by Library of US Congress Vietnam’s community learning model, Compassion Books and House of Wisdom, has been named among Successful Practices Honorees of the 2023 Literacy Awards launched by the Library of the US Congress (LOC).

Society Vietnamese immigrant chosen as one of RoK Air Force’s national pilots Lee Ho-jeong, 41, a Vietnamese-born marriage migrant, has become one of the four people chosen as this year’s national pilots of the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).

Society Vietnamese women affirm role and position in social development During Vietnam’s integration and development, Vietnamese women not only play the role of “keeping the fire burning” in the family but also continue to promote and affirm their role and position in social development, contributing greatly to the cause of national construction.