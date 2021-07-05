Destinations Hanoi village preserves ancient values Located about 40 kilometres from the centre of Hanoi, Cuu ancient village is distinguished for its peaceful atmosphere and unique architecture.

Travel Phu Quoc among world’s 100 greatest places Phu Quoc island off the southern province of Kien Giang has been listed among the world’s 100 greatest places to explore in 2021 by US Time news magazine.

Travel Pu Luong – a paradise amidst jungle for travellers on budget Located in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Pu Luong is renowned as an ideal destination for trekkers and budget travellers because of its seclusion and fantastic scenery of terraced rice fields and primary forests.

Travel Experiencing “space tourism” right on the ground When the COVID-19 pandemic has made you unable to travel anywhere, you can still plan new and different experiences right at your home through what is known as "space tourism”.