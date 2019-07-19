The Lao Cai International Border Gate (Source: laocaitourism.vn)

– A conference promoting investment, trade and tourism in the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai is scheduled to run in Lao Cai city on September 20.Themed ‘Lao Cai – a destination of success’, the event will gather nearly 500 delegates from the Government, ministries, sectors, domestic and foreign businesses, embassies, as well as foreign localities and organisations, among others.It aims to introduce the provincial potential to international and regional connectivity, as well as its demand for cooperation, investment attraction, and trade-tourism development. The conference will create conditions for businessmen and investors to meet with representatives of the Government and local authorities to discuss increasing support in production and development collaboration.Discussions at the event are expected to promote a series of sectors, including border trade-investment, urban infrastructure development, logistics, industry, high-tech agriculture, medicine production, and tourism.On the occasion, cooperation agreements with 11 partners worth about 124.3 trillion VND (5.3 billion USD) are expected to be signed, while decisions approving investment in eight projects will be presented. Among these projects, which are scheduled to be implemented in 2019 and early 2020, there are four in tourism-service, two in urban development, one in medical material production, and one in industry. Their total value amounts to approximately 22.9 trillion VND (1 billion USD).During 2004-2018, Lao Cai attracted 618 domestic projects worth 93 trillion VND, while licencing 29 foreign-funded projects worth 574.7 million USD.-VNA