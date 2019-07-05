The Lao Cai International Border Gate on the Vietnam-China border (Source: baodautu.vn)

- The import-export turnover through the Lao Cai International Border Gate on the Vietnam-China border reached 919 million USD in the first six months of 2019, a decrease of 6.77 percent year on year.The provincial Department of Customs reported that exports earned 558 million USD, down by 2.66 percent, and imports were worth 361.3 million USD, a drop of 12.97 percent.The situation is attributed to China’s tighter management policies for export-import goods.The Chinese side has piloted new scanning systems, aiming to closely control the origin, quality and food safety standards of farm produce and food exported to the country through the border gate, the department said.To support local import-export firms, the provincial department of customs has continues to effectively implement the National Single Window System and the Vietnam Automated Cargo and Port Consolidated System and the Vietnam Customs Information System (VNACCS/VCIS), contributing to promoting administrative procedure reform in the customs sector and facilitating enterprises’ operation.Attention has been paid to fostering budget collection and devising measures to prevent tax evasion. -VNA