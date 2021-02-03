Lao, Cambodian parties congratulate Communist Party of Vietnam on 91st anniversary
The Central Committees of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have extended congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the CPV’s 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2021).
In its message, the LPRP Central Committee wrote that the establishment of the CPV, founded and trained by President Ho Chi Minh, was a historic turning point of the Vietnamese revolution.
Since its inception, the CPV has set out sound guidelines and policies matching each revolutionary period and led the Vietnamese people to glorious victories in the struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as great achievements in national construction and defence, especially the successes secured during the 35 years of “Doi moi” (Renewal) initiated and led by the CPV, it said.
“The LPRP wishes to extend warm congratulations on the huge and comprehensive achievements and successes that the CPV has gained over the last 91 years, especially the highly successful 13th National Party Congress. We firmly believe that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese people will continue obtaining even greater achievements and successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution.”
The LPRP Central Committee also expressed its pride that the Laos - Vietnam special solidarity, nurtured by great and beloved Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong and tested by the “fire of revolution”, has become a valuable common asset, the rule of existence and development of both nations, and one of the decisive factors in the success of each country’s revolution, which has continued to be intensified both extensively and intensively in all areas.
The Lao Party, State, and people will do their utmost to protect, maintain, and nurture the Laos - Vietnam relations for the sake of the two nations' people, as well as for peace, friendship, and cooperation in the region and the world, the message read.
It added that the Party, State, and people of Laos also acknowledge their Vietnamese counterparts’ consistent precious, great, effective, and timely support and assistance for their country’s revolution throughout history.
For its part, the CPP Central Committee congratulated and highly valued the enormous accomplishments that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have gained in the recent past.
It also voiced its delight at the unceasing development of the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and people of Cambodia and Vietnam.
The CPP affirmed the resolve to keep developing the relations between the two countries in accordance with the motto “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”, expressing its belief that under the CPV’s sound and clear-sighted leadership, the Vietnamese people will reap new and greater achievements and successfully carry out the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.
It also wished the CPV more successes in national industrialisation and modernisation, and hoped for the continued enhancement of traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and people of Cambodia and Vietnam.
On this occasion, Sounthon Xayachak, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Chairwoman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations extended congratulations to Hoang Binh Quan, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations./.