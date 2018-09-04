President of VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event (Source: daidoanket.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) -President of the Lao Front for National Construction Saysomphone Phomvihane, authorised by the Lao President and Prime Minister, has presented the Freedom Order (Issara) to leaders of some Vietnamese agencies in recognition of their contributions to enhancing the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



The honour was granted to officials of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and the Government’s Committees for Ethnic Affairs and Religious Affairs at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 4.



Addressing the event, Saysomphone Phomvihane highlighted the close-knit ties between Vietnam and Laos through different periods of time.



The traditional solidarity has become an invaluable asset shared by the two countries during integration and national construction, he said, affirming that Laos always treasures the friendship Vietnam has given to the country over the past years.



President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, who received the Freedom Order, first class, said the noble award demonstrates the Lao Party and State’s recognition of contributions of the Vietnamese agencies to the time-honoured friendship and special solidarity between the two countries.



Vietnamese people are proud to have faithful friends like Laotians during the past struggle for national liberation as well as the present cause of reform, national construction and development, he said.-VNA