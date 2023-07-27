Lao Government to provide support to public, private sectors’ employees
The Lao Government has agreed in principle to provide assistance to public workers with low incomes and raise the minimum wage for those in the private sector to support local residents in overcoming soaring inflation, according to local media.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Government has agreed in principle to provide assistance to public workers with low incomes and raise the minimum wage for those in the private sector to support local residents in overcoming soaring inflation, according to local media.
This is an outcome of a monthly meeting of the Lao Government that concluded on July 25.
Relevant agencies were asked to report the number of people who will benefit from a wage increase and make a detailed analysis of the government's capacity to make these extra payments.
The plan was announced shortly after Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told the fifth ordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) of Laos earlier this month to look into the possibility of increasing the minimum wage and providing a supporting allowance for low-wage civil servants.
NA members said the current monthly minimum wage of 1.3 million kip (about 67 USD) was inadequate given the cost of living, and asked the government to consider a pay rise.
PM Sonexay Siphandone instructed the departments responsible to do more to stabilise currency exchange rates, curb skyrocketing inflation, and address the high level of public debt. He also told the sectors responsible for regulating the price of goods on sale to minimise financial hardship of the public.
Lao government agencies were also ordered to ensure a sufficient supply of fuel and to push for greater productivity so that more goods are produced domestically to replace imports and boost exports./.
This is an outcome of a monthly meeting of the Lao Government that concluded on July 25.
Relevant agencies were asked to report the number of people who will benefit from a wage increase and make a detailed analysis of the government's capacity to make these extra payments.
The plan was announced shortly after Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told the fifth ordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) of Laos earlier this month to look into the possibility of increasing the minimum wage and providing a supporting allowance for low-wage civil servants.
NA members said the current monthly minimum wage of 1.3 million kip (about 67 USD) was inadequate given the cost of living, and asked the government to consider a pay rise.
PM Sonexay Siphandone instructed the departments responsible to do more to stabilise currency exchange rates, curb skyrocketing inflation, and address the high level of public debt. He also told the sectors responsible for regulating the price of goods on sale to minimise financial hardship of the public.
Lao government agencies were also ordered to ensure a sufficient supply of fuel and to push for greater productivity so that more goods are produced domestically to replace imports and boost exports./.