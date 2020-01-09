World Indonesia’s territorial sovereignty non-negotiable: FM Retno Marsudi Indonesia’s territory and sovereignty cannot be bargained for by anyone at any given time, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on January 8.

World Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Sea A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.

World 1,500 artefacts repatriated to Indonesia from Netherlands Some 1,500 of Indonesia’s pre-dated artefacts have been returned to the island country for the first time from the Netherlands after an agreement between the two countries was reached four years ago.