World Indonesia records strong eruption of Marapi volcano Mount Marapi, a volcano in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, erupted for about 45 seconds on January 7, throwing ash up to 300 meters above its peak.

World Cambodia marks 44 years of Victory over Genocide Day Cambodia held a grand meeting on January 7 to mark the 44th anniversary of the Victory over Genocide Day (January 7, 1979-2023).

World January 7 victory reflects Cambodia-Vietnam solidarity: scholar Cambodia’s January 7 Victory reflected the pure and sincere international solidarity between Cambodian and Vietnamese people, opening a new page in the nations’ fine friendship and good neighbourliness, said Uch Leang, deputy head of the Department of Asian, African and Middle Eastern Studies under the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC)’s Institute of International Relations.