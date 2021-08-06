An overview of the first extraordinary session of the 9th Lao National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The first extraordinary session of the 9th National Assembly (NA) of Laos kicked off on August 5 to debate measures to address financial and economic difficulties and suppress the use of narcotic drugs.



Delivering the opening remarks, NA Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane emphasised that the world and regional economic situation continued to be complicated and unpredictable, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic would leave serious effects on the country's socio-economic activities, the 9th Lao National Assembly will address many important tasks of the country in the near future.

He called on deputies to raise their political responsibility, focus their knowledge and capacity on studying, reviewing, and giving opinions on each content to ensure the correctness and compliance with the Party and State's policies and guidelines as well as the constitution and laws, contributing to the rapid and sustainable development of the country.



The NA Chairman said that at the session, the NA deputies will consider and approve basic important issues of the country, including the Government's report on the national agenda on solving economic-financial difficulties; a government report on the national agenda to address issues related to drugs.



In addition, the NA will also mull over and pass five draft revised bills, including the Law on Tax Administration, the Law on Value-Added Tax, the Law on Income Tax, the Law on Special Consumption Tax, and the Law on Drug Prevention and Control.



Especially at this meeting, there will be an official handover ceremony of the Lao National Assembly House, a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam to the Party, State and people of Laos.



The extraordinary session of the 9th National Assembly will last until August 10./.