World Thailand’s export forecast 5-percent growth in 2022 Thailand's exports are forecast to grow by 5 percent this year, at the low end of a previous prediction of 5-8 percent growth, said the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).

World WHO praises Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination programme Cambodia’s successful vaccine rollout has saved lives, stabilised the health system, and contributed to the nation’s economic recovery, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said on April 10.