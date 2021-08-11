Lao students in Da Lat get vaccinated for COVID-19
Da Lat University (Source: didaudalat.com)
Lam Dong (VNA) – Twenty-two Lao students at the Da Lat University in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city have got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine amid complicated developments of the pandemic in Vietnam.
The vaccination took place on August 9.
Besides, each Lao student also received 2 million VND (87.3 USD) in aid from the provincial chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.
The administrators of the university and Lam Dong authorities have so far worked to assist the group of students which are from Laos’ Champasak and Bolykhamsay provincies.
Mai Minh Nhat, vice rector of the university, said amid the pandemic, the university have arranged their accommodations at a separated building in its dormitory to ensure safe distance and reduce the risk of transmission.
Earlier, the university provided each Lao student with 1.5 million VND to help them overcome the impact of COVID-19. The Lam Dong People’s Committee, meanwhile, granted the group 8 million VND each, with graduates receiving an addition of 5 million VND each.
In the coming time, Lam Dong will arrange a vehicle to carry two Lao graduates to Champasak./.