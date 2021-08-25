World AIPA to establish dialogue mechanisms with ASEAN and EP Proposals for the establishment of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s dialogue with ASEAN and European Parliament (EP) will be put forward to the AIPA’s 42nd General Assembly (AIPA-42) in the second plenary session, heard a meeting on August 25.

World Indonesia cooperates with China to build COVID-19 vaccine factory Chinese and Indonesian companies are cooperating to build a COVID-19 vaccine factory to meet demand in Indonesia, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

World Singapore’s COVID-19 control measures pose uneven effect on families The circuit breaker that Singapore imposed in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 had an uneven effect on families, according to a research recently published by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

World Laos sees highest inflation rise in 11 months The year-on-year inflation rate of Laos rose to 4.7 percent in July, highest level recorded since August last year, reported the Lao Statistics Bureau.