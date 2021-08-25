Lao top legislator appreciates Vietnam’s proposals at AIPA-42
Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Chairman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Saysomphone Phomvihane has highly valued contributions as well as constructive initiatives and proposals of the Vietnamese NA at the 42nd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly held from August 23-25 via videoconference.
He said that the Vietnamese legislature has made positive and constructive contributions to AIPA’s activities, especially at this AIPA General Assembly.
He agreed with and supported five proposals made by Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue this time, including the need to develop the law system of each country to manage and use the digital system in a harmonious manner among ASEAN member countries, encouraging the governments of ASEAN members to carry out concrete programmes, action plans and strategies pertaining to digital development; and facilitating the application of science and technology in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; and promoting cooperation to maintain peace, stability and security in the region.
Welcoming Brunei’s decision to hold the AIPA general assembly via videoconference, the Lao top legislator affirmed that AIPA-42 has achieved its set goals and gained success thanks to the application of a modern digital system in the organisation.
He also appreciated the theme “Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025” of this general assembly.
Laos also attaches great importance to the use of digital systems in socio-economic development, thus creating favourable conditions for people in remote rural areas, the disadvantaged and the whole society to have access to information and communication technology in a comprehensive and equal manner so as to improve people's living standards and reduce the development gap between rural and urban areas, he added./.