Laos allows private firms to study building power line to Vietnam
The Lao Government has given the green light for two private companies to carry out a feasibility study on the construction of a 220kV transmission line which would carry electricity from five dams in northern Laos to Vietnam.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) -
If the study is approved, the line will transmit electricity from Nam Ou dams No.3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 through Luang Prabang and Phongsaly provinces to Vietnam.
The signing ceremony for the work took place last weekend by representatives from the Lao Government and CTC Development Group Sole Co., Ltd. and Vu Thu Construction JSC of Vietnam, the Vientiane Times reported.
The feasibility study will take 18 months and if the results are positive, construction on the line will begin right after that.
This move comes in the context that Laos wants to increase electricity export to meet Vietnam's growing energy demand. Laos currently exports more than 6,423MW of electricity, mainly to neighbouring countries, including Vietnam./.