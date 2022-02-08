World Malaysia ensures no full pandemic-triggered economic shutdown The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has assured that there will be no total lockdown of the economic and industrial sectors, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

World Indonesia approves clinical trial for locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine The National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) of Indonesia has issued clinical trial protocol permit for the Merah Putih COVID-19 vaccine produced domestically by Airlangga University and a private pharmaceutical firm.

World Thailand’s unemployment rate down in Q4 2021 Thailand's unemployment rate reduced in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the latest survey by the country's National Statistical Office.