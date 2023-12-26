World Demand for electrical vehicles increases in Laos The number of electrical vehicles (EVs) and charging stations in Laos has been increasing, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.

World Thailand’s export increases for 4th month in a row Thailand’s export rose for a fourth consecutive month in November on the back of a consistent recovery in key trading partner markets, according to the Commerce Ministry.

World Malaysia floods force over 9,000 to evacuate As of December 25, over 9,900 people in Malaysia had been evacuated due to flooding following prolonged rains.

World Flooding in southern Thailand affects tens of thousands of people Thai authorities on December 25 announced that heavy rain over the past two days has caused flooding in the southern provinces of Thailand, affecting tens of thousands of people and disrupting the operation of many roads and railways.