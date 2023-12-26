Laos attends 4th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
Vientiane (VNA) – A Lao delegation headed by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attended the 4th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting held in the form of a videoconference on December 25.
The Lao Government leader took the occasion to express his appreciation for the success of Myanmar and China in their co-chairmanship of the MLC in the past term.
The meeting was also attended by the PMs and heads of the delegations of Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam.
Participants reviewed the MLC results over the last three years since the third meeting held in August 2020, and discussed orientations for the time ahead, which included sustainable development and increasing collaboration in tourism, cultural exchange, defence and response to non-traditional security challenges.
Concluding the meeting, the leaders adopted the Nay Pyi Taw Declaration, the MLC plan of action for 2023-2027, and the initiative on the Mekong - Lancang innovation corridor./.
