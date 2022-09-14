At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane held talks in Vientiane on September 14 to enhance bilateral legislative cooperation.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation between the two countries and legislatures in particular over the past years.

Both sides agreed to continue with plans and directions set in the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation signed by the two top legislators in 2019, as well as increasing all-level visits to share information and experience in effectively organising activities of the two legislatures, and offer mutual support at regional and global forums.

They vowed to direct the two governments’ agencies to effectively implement signed conventions, treaties and agreements, especially those regarding border demarcation and marker planting with 86% of its workload has been completed, contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development, thus bringing practical benefits to their people./.