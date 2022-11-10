Business Vietnam attends SIAL Interfood Exhibition 2022 in Indonesia Vietnam’s key agricultural and fishery products, including cashew nuts, pepper, coffee, tea, lychee, logan, dragon fruit, frozen shrimp and fish, are on display at SIAL Interfood 2022 that opened in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 9.

Business Credit surges 11.5% by end-October Credit of the banking system by the end of October this year rose by 11.5% compared to the end of 2021, Bao Viet Securities Company (BVSC) said, citing data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Central Highlands province officially exports macadamia to Japan The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has exported the first batch of macadamia to Japan via the official channel.

Business Vietnam records high export revenue from Cambodia Vietnam exported 4.94 billion USD worth of goods to Cambodia in the first 10 months of this year, up 25.6% year on year, higher than the figure recorded in the whole 2021, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.