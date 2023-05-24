Chairman of the United Russia Party and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Lao President and Secretary General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Thongloun Sioulith attend a signing ceremony during their meeting in Vientiane, Laos, on May 23, 2023.(Photo: sputniknews)

Vientiane (VNA) – Chairman of the United Russia Party and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on May 23 held talks with Thongloun Sisoulith, Lao President and Secretary General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in his working visit to Laos at the invitation of the country's leader.



Thongloun Sisoulith highlighted outstanding achievements of Laos over the past time, especially the implementation of resolution of the 11th National Congress of the Lao Party and the implementation of the 9th Five-Year National Socio-economic Development Plan of the country.





He affirmed that the Russian leader’s visit has contributed significantly to strengthening the friendship between the two parties, states and peoples.



For his part, Medvedev praised the overall and massive outcomes in socio-economic development over the past time under the leadership of the LPRP and wished the Southeast Asian country to continue achieving greater successes in the cause of national defence and development in the new era.



Both sides also discussed measures to bring practical benefits to the people of the two countries as well as regional and international situations of mutual concerns.



The same day, Medvedev met with Laos Public Security Minister Vilay Lakhamfong and Defense Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath, during which the two sides inked Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) between the two parties and collaboration in education./.





