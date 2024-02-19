A Laos- Thailand friendship bridge (Photo: laotiantimes.com)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos and Thailand’s security officials agreed to boost security cooperation along their shared border at a recent meeting of the Laos-Thailand subcommittee on cooperation in maintaining peace and order in border areas.

Lao media reported on February 19 that at the Luang Prabang event, the two sides reviewed the cooperation results in maintaining peace activities in border areas as well as collaboration between the two countries over the past years.

They concurred to further strengthen cooperation and information exchange, to tighten law enforcement in border areas to prevent illegal immigration, human and drug trafficking, and to crack down on activities of hostile elements who do not support efforts to strengthen Laos-Thailand relations.

The two sides agreed that security forces of the two countries will share information on the work of preventing erosion on the banks of the Mekong River and deploy more manpower to strengthen border security, among others./.