– Measures are sought to increase the value of bilateral trade between Laos and Thailand at a trade meeting that opened in Vientiane, Laos, on September 4.The three-day meeting saw officials from the two countries discussing numerous measures to raise bilateral trade to 10 billion USD by 2021.In 2017, trade between Thailand and Laos amounted to 6.17 billion USD, up 5.1 percent from the previous year.Laos’ imports from Thailand are mainly oil products, automobiles and parts, steel and steel products, livestock, chemicals, cosmetics, soap and acne treatment products, machinery and parts, fresh and frozen poultry, and plastic products.Meanwhile, Laos mainly exports hydroelectric power, agricultural products and other natural resource-based products to its neighbouring country.-VNA