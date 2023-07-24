Business Foreign suppliers pay taxes of nearly 170 million USD in H1 Foreign suppliers, such as Google, Apple, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Netflix and TikTok, paid 3.94 trillion VND (169 million USD) in taxes in the first half of 2023, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Business Over 400 domestic, foreign firms to attend Vietnam Medipharm Expo in HCM City More than 400 businesses from 22 nations and territories have registered to join the 21st international medical, hospital and pharmaceutical exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo), which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 3-5.

Business ADB appoints new country director for Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on July 24 appointed Shantanu Chakraborty as its new Country Director for Vietnam, succeeding Andrew Jeffries who ended his term as Country Director on April 27.

Business Bac Giang lures 1.5 billion USD in investment in seven months Bac Giang province ranked second among provinces and cities nationwide in terms of FDI attraction in the first half of the year, after only the capital city of Hanoi.