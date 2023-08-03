Laos warns of heavy-rain-induced landslide, flooding risks
Rain has been falling steadily in recent days, inundating hundreds of hectares of farmland and affecting thousands of families in the central Lao province of Savannnakhet, the Lao Meteorology and Hydrology Department has announced.
A house in Savannakhet is partially submerged by floodwater on July 31. (Photo: Pathetlao Daily)Vientiane (VNA) - Rain has been falling steadily in recent days, inundating hundreds of hectares of farmland and affecting thousands of families in the central Lao province of Savannnakhet, the Lao Meteorology and Hydrology Department has announced.
The Vientiane Times reported that the department warned people who live along the Xechamphone River in Savannakhet and across valleys in Khammuan province should be on the alert for landslides and flooding caused by heavy rain in the next one or two days.
The rain will continue to fall in the central and southern provinces, causing rivers to further swell and overflow, it said.
According to a local official, in Savannnakhet’s Atsaphon district, more than 5,100 households in 28 villages are suffering from the effects of flooding./.