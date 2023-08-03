ASEAN Infographic (interactive) Vietnam-ASEAN economic, trade relations thriving Throughout 28 years of membership, the economic-trade ties between Vietnam and ASEAN members have grown tremendously, both in scope and depth. In 2022, Vietnam-ASEAN trade reached a record high, exceeding 80 billion USD, compared with 6 billion USD in 1996 when it first joined the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA).

World Cambodia imposes VAT on cigarettes The Cambodian Government has implemented a value-added tax (VAT) on cigarettes to combat the health risks associated with smoking and tobacco products.

World Indonesia to implement Golden Visa policy this month Indonesia's Golden Visa policy, which will offer visa exemption for foreign companies or foreigners who make a large investment in the country, is likely to be issued in one or two weeks, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on August 1.

World Malaysia’s labour market sees improvements Malaysia’s labour market continued to see improvements in 2022 with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.9 % and a higher employment rate, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).