Last year’s losses from natural disasters lowest in 20 years
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Losses from natural disasters in 2021 were the lowest in 20 years, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh told a conference reviewing last year’s performance of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Vietnam National Committee for Search and Rescue in Hanoi on January 20.
He spoke highly of the two committees’ performance over the past year, he said they have actively coordinated with other agencies and local authorities to develop scenarios for proper disaster response, saving people’s lives and properties.
Thanh ordered the two bodies to not let their guard down and highly focus on natural disaster response efforts so as to minimise damage, given that weather events are likely to remain complex and uncertain this year.
According to reports delivered at the event, Vietnam saw 4,061 natural disasters and accidents last year, causing 530 people dead and missing, and over 5.2 trillion VND (229.58 million USD) in economic losses.
Deputy Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Le Cong Thanh said his ministry will be accelerating the implementation of a programme providing updated zoning of natural disaster-prone areas and developing a disaster alert map, with a focus placed on storm, flooding, flash flood, landslide, drought and saline intrusion this year.
It is forecast that the global temperature will be on a rise in 2022, heightening risk of unusual and extreme natural events around the world, particularly in Vietnam.
Tran Quang Hoai, head of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, said data on storms, flooding and other natural disasters must be updated accurately and quickly, and it cannot happen without the help of advanced technology.
He asked the government to build a project for the promotion of digital transformation in natural disaster response in Vietnam./.