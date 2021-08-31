Law building and enforcement by 2030 debated
The strategy on building and perfecting the legal system and law enforcement by 2030 towards 2045 was discussed at the first meeting of sub-committee No. 1 in Hanoi on August 31, under the chair of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The strategy aims to meet the demand for building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam.
The sub-committee for developing the strategy was headed by NA Chairman Hue. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh serve as deputy heads.
The strategy development is one of the four projects that the Party delegation to the legislature has been assigned to implement.
The sub-committee approved a plan on the implementation of the project, and looked into a draft report regarding the issue.
The implementation should be based on the reality as well as documents issued by the 13th National Party Congress, the top legislator said, asking the compiling group to consider opinions raised at the meeting and international experience to ensure the quality of the project.
The project must be submitted to the steering committee of the Party delegation to the NA before September 15./.