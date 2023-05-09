Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Full-time lawmakers offered their opinions on the Government’s report and the NA’s Economic and Financial-Budget Committees’ reports on examining the implementation results of socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2022 and the first months of 2023.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh suggested the Government persist in achieving macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, strengthening the adaptive and resilient capacity of the financial and banking system, adopt synchronous measures to tackle difficulties in the financial, monetary, corporate bond and real estate markets.

He also proposed directing monetary policies proactively, flexibly and effectively while combining closely with other fiscal and macroeconomic policies, accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital, promoting exports and diversifying export markets.

Concluding the event, NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the NA Standing Committee basically agreed with the Government’s report.



He asked the Government to clarify the causes of existing shortcomings in socio-economic development and the responsibility of relevant agencies and individuals.

Man also urged stepping up the disbursement of capital especially for the three national target programmes, major and important national projects, along with inter-regional connectivity, climate change adaptation and urgent local projects.



According to the NA Vice Chairman, policies should be put in place to ensure a balance between supply and demand, and to stabilise commodity prices. A comprehensive review of laws, regulations, decrees, and circulars should also be carried out to identify and promptly resolve any issues. The role of the State Audit Office of Vietnam in inspecting and supervising the management and use of public finances and assets should be strengthened.



Man asked the Government to take into account the opinions of the NA Standing Committee, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to complete and submit a report to the 15th NA’s fifth session.

According to the Government's report, the country's economic growth in Q1/2023 was estimated at 3.32%, lower than 5.6% set in the Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP. Slowdown was also recorded in industry-construction, exports-imports and FDI attraction./.