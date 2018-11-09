Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) hold talks with Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni during his visit to the country in 2017 (Photo: VNA)

– The Party and State of Vietnam have firm belief that the sound relations between Vietnam and Cambodia will continuously grow in the interests of the two countries’ people and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.The belief about the relations, which are under the motto of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, durable and long lasting cooperation, was stated in congratulatory messages and letters of greetings sent by Vietnamese leaders on November 9 to Cambodia on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2018).On the occasion, the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee sent a congratulatory message to the Permanent Committee of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a letter of greetings to King Norodom Sihamoni.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a letter of greetings to Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen while National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent her congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum, and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.In the messages and letters, the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Vietnamese leaders congratulated Cambodian people on their immense socio-economic development achievements attained over the past 65 years.They wished Cambodian people would continue reaping greater and more overall achievements in the cause of developing Cambodia in peace and prosperity with the country’s status increasingly growing in the international arena as they are under the visionary reign of the King and the clear-sighted leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government.On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a letter of greetings to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.-VNA