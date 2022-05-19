Top leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly (NA), Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on May 19 paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary (May 19).

The delegation includes State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien, among others.

They expressed their profound gratitude towards the late leader who had devoted his whole life to the country’s liberation and reunification.

The delegation then laid a wreath in tribute to fallen combatants at the nearby Heroic Martyrs’ Monument.

The leaders pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument. (Photo: VNA)

Also on the day, delegations of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission and Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument.

On June 5, 1911, Nguyen Tat Thanh, using the name of Van Ba, boarded vessel Latouche-Tréville in Vietnam and headed overseas to seek ways to liberate the country from the colonial rule.

During his 30-year journey, Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became President Ho Chi Minh, found a path to national liberation, turning Vietnam into an independent, free, and unified country moving towards socialism./.