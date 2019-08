At the site of the shooting in Dayton, Ohio (Source: AFP/VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 5 cabled messages of condolences to President Donald Trump over recent mass shootings in the US.Two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, on August 4 left dozens of civilians dead and injured.-VNA