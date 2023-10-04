Politics Vietnam highlights need for int’l cooperation in ensuring gender equality It is necessary to promote international cooperation to support countries in implementing international commitments to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in all areas of social life, contributing to preventing violence and discrimination, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has stated.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics With many strides, potential of Vietnam - France relations tremendous: official Vietnam and France have witnessed numerous strides in bilateral relations over the last 10 years, since their strategic partnership was set up, and the potential of their ties remains tremendous, said Benoit Guidee, Asia and Oceania Director at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.