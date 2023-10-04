Leaders send congratulations to Germany on Unity Day
National flag of Germany (Photo: Internet)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on October 3 sent greetings to his German counterpart Frank Walter-Steinmeier on the occasion of the country’s 33rd Unity Day (October 3).
On the day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his counterpart Olaf Scholz, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled congratulatory messages to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and President of the Federal Council Peter Tschentscher.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent a message of congratulations to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock./.