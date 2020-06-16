Politics Workshop on UNCITRAL Model Law regarding enforcement of arbitral awards A consultation workshop was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 15 on the study report on provisions of the UNCITRAL Model Law regarding the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards.

Politics NA to look into draft resolution on tax cuts, vote on two draft laws The National Assembly (NA) is discussing a draft resolution on corporate income tax reduction and voting on the draft revised youth law and the draft law on mediation and dialogue at court on June 16.

Politics Socio-economic issues heat up agenda of NA’s ninth session Legislators on June 15 scrutinised the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Politics Voters confident in Vietnam’s growth Vietnam has contained the COVID-19 pandemic well and become a venue of sustainable growth, voters have said.