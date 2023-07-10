Politics ☀️ Morning digest July on July 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics France wins Da Nang Int’l Fireworks Festival The French team won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 after a spectacular performance on the Han River in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 8 evening.

Politics Vietnam promotes solidarity, consensus in ASEAN at AMM-56: diplomat Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 10-14, demonstrating the continuation of Vietnam's commitments to and responsibilities for the region and the common work of ASEAN, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to ASEAN Nguyen Hai Bang.