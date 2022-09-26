LG Display Vietnam Hai Phong holds family day for workers
Children play at the family day event (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – The LG Display Vietnam Hai Phong has held a family event for its employees in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
The company now employs some 24,000 workers.
The September 24 event featured games, free photo shoots, musical performances, an exhibition of LG Display products, and a tour around the company’s dormitories.
Le Xuan Sang, head of LG Display’s trade union, said it is an opportunity for the workers to engage in exciting activities with their parents, spouses and children. Their families, meanwhile, understand more about their working environment, Sand added.
Park Ji Man, head of the firm’s labour management department, said the company will organise more similar programmes to care for its labourers’ lives.
According to the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority, LG Dislay is one of seven projects invested by the Republic of Korea-based conglomerate LG Group in the city.
Currently, LG is the largest Korean investor in Hai Phong with a total registered capital of about 7.23 billion USD, of which 4 billion USD were channeled into LG Display.
The Republic of Korea is the biggest foreign investor in Hai Phong in both terms of investment projects (173) and capital (9.65 billion USD, accounting for 40.6% of total FDI in the city). /.