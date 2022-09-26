Society Vietnam seeks stronger education partnership with US Minister of Education Nguyen Kim Son on September 25 concluded his US working trip that aimed to strengthen education partnership between the two countries.

Society Buddhist Sanghas celebrate Vietnam-Laos friendship year The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Lao Buddhist Coalition held a ceremony in Vientiane on September 24 to mark the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.

Society Vietnam maintains efforts to fight IUU fishing Vietnam is striving to prevent, reduce and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in an effort to remove the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning as part of a scheme on IUU fishing prevention and control by 2025.