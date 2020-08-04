Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The number of licensed housing projects rose sharply in the second quarter, the Ministry of Construction announced on August 4.

During the period, there were 325 licensed projects with more than 70,300 apartments, 1,425 underway projects with over 246,000 apartments, and 73 others completed with 8,901 apartments.

Hanoi was home to eight lisenced projects while Ho Chi Minh City had four. Both cities had no licensed projects in the first quarter.

The number of tourism property projects also increased quarter-on-quarter,with 92 projects licensed, 91 under construction and 12 completed.

The progress of construction was better than the previous quarter.

Successful real estate transactions were equivalent to about 130-140 percent from those in the first quarter.

There were 29,600 successful deals in the second quarter, including over 1,300 in Hanoi and 3,900 in Ho Chi Minh City, up 40.6 percent and 16 percent from the first quarter, respectively.

Despite difficulties, the real estate market still sees development opportunities, the ministry said./.