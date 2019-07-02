The trade union of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 2 presented 500 schoolbags that can be used as lifebuoys to local students. (Photo: laodong.vn)

The trade union of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 2 presented 500 schoolbags that can be used as lifebuoys to local students in flood-prone areas.Vice chairwoman of the provincial trade union Phan Thi Diem said the schoolbag presentation programme has been sponsored by the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) for four years.This year, the bank allocated 100 million VND (4,300 USD) for the programme, benefiting children in An Phu, Chau Thanh and Phu Tan districts and Tan Chau township.The schoolbags are practical for students in the flood-prone localities as they help mitigate drowning risks for children during the flood season, she said.Last year, local authorities worked to ensure safety for nearly 2,000 students going to school, most of whom lived in border An Phu district and Tan Chau township. In addition, some 3,600 people were mobilised to join the search and rescue operations in the province.-VNA