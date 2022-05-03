List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 29
Malaysia was the host of the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 29) from August 19-30, 2017.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHung Kings commemoration day
Vietnamese people pay tribute to the Hung Kings - the mythical founders of Vietnam - on the death anniversary (10th day of the third lunar month).
See more
InfographicList of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 26
The 26th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 26) took place in Indonesia from November 11-22, 2011.
InfographicList of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 25
The 25th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 25) took place in Laos from December 9-18, 2009, featuring 25 sports.
InfographicList of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 24
The 24th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 24) took place in Thailand from December 6-15, 2007, featuring 43 sports.
InfographicList of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 23
The 23rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 23) took place in the Philippines from November 27-December 5, 2005 with 40 sports featured in the games.
InfographicList of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 22
The 22nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 22) took place in Vietnam from December 5-13, 2003 with 32 sports featured in the games.