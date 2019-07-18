A scene of Tinh hoa Bac Bo show (Source: VNA)

– “Tinh hoa Bac Bo” (The Quintessence of Tonkin), the first live entertainment performance of Vietnam, was honoured as a leading cultural spectacle show at the Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2019 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, on July 17.The 60-minute show, run by Tuan Chau Ha Noi JSC, depicts peaceful landscapes and the unique heritage of the northern region as well as Vietnamese history and culture from a contemporary perspective, portrayed with the help of hundreds of performers, an interactive stage and state-of-the-art technology.The show highlights various elements of Vietnamese culture, such as folk singing, folk games, the worship of Mother Goddesses and the daily lives of farmers.After nearly 2 years of being performed in public, the show has become a special tourism product of Hanoi, drawing around 80,000 tourist arrivals, of whom over 30,000 come from the RoK and 20,000 from other foreign countries.Last year, the show was recognised for using the largest water stage in Vietnam (4,300 square metres) and the most cast members who are farmers (150 people) in the Vietnam Guinness Book of Records. It also won the Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Media, Visual Communications & Entertainment.Organised at an international scale for the first time this year, the Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2019 honours reputable tourism brands all over the world based on votes of editors from Wanderlust Tips, a bilingual tourism publication for travellers, and luxury travelers.-VNA