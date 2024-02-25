Winners of the “ Gen G Ambassador Programme” at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – An event named “Live Green with Gen G Festival” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24 to wrap up and mark the success of the second season of the “Live Green and Wellness with Gen G” campaign launched by Pananasonic towards a green, wellness and sustainable lifestyle for young generations, pioneering in solving the problem of global warming.



Winners of the “Gen G Ambassador Programme” – a playground for those who are keen to study and propose their own initiatives addressing issues relating to climate change and the environment - were announced. At the event, the winners talked about their initiatives on emission reduction.



The campaign is one of many initiatives being undertaken toward realising the Panasonic Group’s commitment to “Panasonic Green Impact”, which was announced in January, 2022. The group committed to reaching net zero by 2030 in Panasonic operating companies worldwide and reducing CO2 emissions by 300 million tonnes throughout its value chain by 2050, equivalent to 1% of current global CO2 emissions.



In December 2022, Panasonic Vietnam officially launched its “Live Green and Wellness with Gen G” campaign to inspire young Vietnamese people as well as other members of the public to lead an environment-friendly and comprehensively healthy lifestyle, contributing to the wellness and sustainable development of Vietnam. ‘Gen G’ is Panasonic’s new concept of a Leading Green Generation.



The campaign included a variety of online and offline activities aimed at promoting awareness, providing empowerment, and facilitating capacity building for Vietnamese youth in relation to the topics of the environment and climate change.



The Centre for Natural Resources and Environment and Communication under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, other partners such as the United Nations Development Programme, NGOs and youth networks of the Central Youth Union implemented activities including "Gen G Unitour”, “Green Lifestyle Challenges” and “Gen G Ambassador Programme”.



"Gen G Unitour" is the main activityorganised into a series of events at six major universities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to inspire green, sustainable lifestyles of Gen G. The events attracted more than 1,600 students and young people, collected more than 900kg of used batteries, 626kg of paper boxes, more than 2,500 plastic bottles./.