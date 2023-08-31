Health Phu Tho General Hospital wins Diamond Status from World Stroke Organisation The General Hospital of northern Phu Tho province has become one of the seven Vietnamese establishments to win the Diamond Status from the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), the highest award for quality in emergency care and stroke treatment worldwide.

Health On-demand medical examination, treatment prices drop sharply While several services are seeing price increases in line with the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s regulations, a notable decrease in prices has been observed for many technical services, particularly on-demand surgery.

Health Vietnam shares policies on developing traditional medicine at global summit Vietnamese representatives shared the country's policies on promoting traditional medicine at the first Traditional Medicine Global Summit which took place in India from August 17-18.

Health Serum bank for controlling infectious diseases operational in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) on August 17 officially put into operation a serum bank that aims to provide a toolkit to assess the burden of infectious disease in the community and guide medical decisions in public healthcare centres in the future.