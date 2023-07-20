Products are sold on the national integrated e-commerce floor. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Local e-commerce floors in the 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will connect with one another through a national integrated e-commerce floor, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The agency is carrying out a project on the floor expected to help Vietnamese products better reach consumers and vice versa.

Currently, the promotion of online commerce on local e-commerce platforms is still limited and they are said to operate inefficiently.

The project will help connect local e-commerce platforms with one another and with popular e-commerce platforms to create multi-dimensional trade connections. The move will boost transactions and purchase goods through e-commerce channels, said a representative of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency.



The integrated platform will also support enterprises in promoting e-commerce and narrowing the gap between big cities/localities and smaller ones in terms of e-commerce development./.