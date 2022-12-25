Culture - Sports Hanoi opens food, pedestrian zone on Truc Bach Lake A night-time food and pedestrian zone was officially opened on Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa, an islet on Truc Bach Lake in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district on December 23 evening.

Travel Tourism sector forecast to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels The Vietnamese tourism industry is on the road to recovery back to pre-pandemic levels, with favourable conditions for tourists in terms of destination access, simplified immigration procedures, and extended visa duration, according to Vietnam Report JSC.

Travel Hanoi welcomes 18.7 million visitors this year Hanoi's Department of Tourism has estimated that 18.7 million tourists visited the capital city in 2022, 4.7 times higher than the figure of 2021 and equal to 64.7% of the number in 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year-Quang Nam 2022 wraps up The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of central Quang Nam province on December 22 organised a ceremony to wrap up the Visit Vietnam Year-Quang Nam 2022 and launch the National Startup Year 2023.