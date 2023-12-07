Business PM chairs conference seeking ways to ease capital difficulties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 7 chaired a conference to seek measures to remove difficulties in credit for production and business activities, aiming to promote growth and macro-economic stability.

Business Hau Giang to host first int’l rice festival in mid-December The first International Rice Festival 2023 is scheduled to be held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang from December 11 to 14, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Promotions keep year-end consumer market busy The offering of promotions with attractive discounts, even 100%, at the national scale by producers and distributors is expected to help boost the circulation of goods and encourage people to shop more.

Business Ba Ria - Vung Tau taps into cruise tourism potential The port complex of Cai Mep - Thi Vai in Ba Ria - Vung Tau continually welcomed international cruise ships with thousands of tourists over the past months, a sign of cruise tourism recovery in this southern province and Vietnam at large.