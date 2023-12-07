Localities roll out red carpet for French enterprises
At the working session between leaders of Vietnamese localities and Vice President of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) International François Corbin (Photo: VNA)
At the event, they called on MEDEF International to promote investment and trade promotion activities so that French enterprises will land more investment in those localities and Vietnam as a whole.
Secretary of the Quang Binh provincial Party Committee Vu Dai Thang highlighted that the locality, bestowed with breathtaking landscapes, impressive heritage, and large space to develop the energy industry, has been a potential and safe destination for both domestic and foreign enterprises.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Party Committee of Nam Dinh province Pham Gia Tuc laid a stress on the cooperation potential between Nam Dinh and France, with the Vietnamese locality becoming increasingly attractive to foreign firms thanks to its incentive to speed up the granting of investment licenses.
For his part, Secretary of Party Committee of An Giang province Le Hong Quang said that besides a sound infrastructure system and high-quality human resources, An Giang has flexibly applied the Government’s mechanisms and policies to create favourable conditions for investors, including incentives in taxes and land rental, credit support, and post-investment support in the fields of tourism, agriculture and rural development.
Corbin, who is also Chairman of the MEDEF’s France – Vietnam Business Council, said MEDEF International, with more than 750,000 member enterprises, has given priority to the Vietnamese market.
There is ample room for both sides to bolster collaboration in all fields, from economy to education, health care and culture, he said, adding the meeting helped MEDEF International have a better insight into the Vietnamese localities’ advantages and potential as well as their leaders’ resolve to lure foreign direct investment.
He expressed his belief that both sides will have more investment opportunities in the future, adding it is necessary for competent authorities to identify potential cooperation fields as well as specific cooperation projects./.