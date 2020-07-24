Long An province launches tourism portal and app
The app "Long An Tourism" runs on both iOS and Android devices. It provides information about tourism services and destinations in Long An province. — Photo from the app
Long An (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Long An has launched a virtual portal and a mobile application to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.
The portal http://mylongan.vn and app called “Long An Tourism” run on both iOS and Android devices, and are available in Vietnamese and English from the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.
Tourists can quickly access information on tourism sites, accommodations, food and beverage services, and entertainment and shopping places.
Hotel bookings and itineraries of tours around Long An are available on the portal and application.
Users can connect to Facebook Live Chat on the portal to get advice or support from the tourism desk of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Nguyen Anh Dung, director of the department, said the portal and app show the province’s efforts to promote tourism and help the tourism sector overcome challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dung added that Long An has advantages to make tourism a key economic sector. The province’s leaders have worked with tourism and cultural agencies to organise new tours and cultural activities to attract more visitors./.
