Business Hai Phong to build second coastal economic zone The northern port city of Hai Phong plans to develop a 20,000ha coastal economic zone (EZ) in its southern part, said the municipal EZ Management Board.

Business World Safety and Operations Conference to take place in Hanoi The World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi from September 19-21 under the theme of “Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations”.

Business Vietnam Airlines to relocate operations to Changi airport’s Terminal 3 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that all of its flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore will be relocated from Terminal 4 to Terminal 3 at Singapore’s Changi International Airport from September 26.