Long An working to lure investment wave from Japan
The Mekong Delta province of Long An expects to attract more investments from Japan, and commits to creating favourable conditions for the East Asian investors to operate their long-term business in the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut has said.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut speaks at the Vietnam - Japan investment promotion forum. (Photo: VNA)
At the recent Vietnam – Japan investment promotion forum in Tokyo, Japanese enterprises expressed their interest in Long An’s development orientation, human resources and incentives for Japanese businesses, Ut stressed, adding Chairman of the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN) Fujimoto Masayoshi spoke highly of the potential of the Vietnamese market, especially the southern localities which include Long An province.
The KEIDANREN leader said he hopes that Long An will sharpen its focus on simplifying investment procedures, improve the efficiency of the settlement of administrative procedures, invest in high-quality human resources, as well as develop harmonious infrastructure, Ut said.
According to the official, Long An province has set up economic ties with nearly 40 countries and territories in the world, and attracted more than 1,200 FDI projects with total registered capital toppping 10.45 billion USD.
Japanese investors have funneled more than 800 million USD in 142 projects in the locality.
The province is focusing on developing its socioeconomy in tandem with achieving sustainable development targets. As many as 16,400 hectares of land will be zoned off for industrial development by 2030, including 51 industrial parks and 71 industrial clusters.
Development of urban and transport infrastructure has been prioritised to facilitate trade and investment activities, and attention given to training in the Japanese language to meet human resources requirements from Japanese enterprises, he added./.