Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam’s potential for solar energy development Vietnam is blessed with excellent sunshine throughout the year, providing it with a huge potential for developing solar power.

Society Infographic (interactive) Vietnam jumps 25 places in Global Cybersecurity Index Vietnam jumped 25 places in two years to rank 25th out of 194 countries and territories worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index in 2020, according to a report released by the International Telecommunications Union.