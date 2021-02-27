The 35 volunteers were selected from among some 300 people who registered to participate in the 2nd phase trials of the vaccine at the university after undergoing rigorous medical examinations. They have been divided into three groups, receiving doses of 25 mcg, 50 mcg, or 75mcg, with one group of five people receiving a placebo.



Volunteers in the second phase will be taking one of the three shots, as in the first phase, to guarantee accurate scientific results. The group being given a placebo is the control group. The primary results are expected to be released in May.



After May, experts will consider and evaluate the 2nd phase and prepare for the 3rd phase, in which the number of volunteers is expected to increase to 10,000-15,000./.

VNA